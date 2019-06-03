Tribal Casino CEOs Eye Impact Of Ill. Sports Betting Bill

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Chief executives at two top tribal casino companies fretted Monday over the Illinois Legislature’s weekend approval of a major statewide gambling expansion that includes legalized sports betting, saying they're troubled by the increased competition they face as states update their wagering laws. Illinois’ gambling expansion, which Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he favors and plans to sign into law, will bring a casino to Chicago and authorize both retail and online sports betting as the state looks to pay for roads, bridges and other capital projects. But S.B. 690’s expected passage doesn’t sit well with Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment CEO Mario...

