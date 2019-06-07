Insys Pleads Guilty To Fraud In Opioid Bribe Scheme

Law360, Boston (June 7, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The pharmaceutical arm of Insys Therapeutics Inc. formally pled guilty Friday morning to federal charges connected to allegations the company bribed doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid to patients who didn't need it, part of a $225 million deal entered into with the federal government this week. During the brief morning court appearance before U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel, Insys Pharma Inc., with its attorneys speaking for the company, admitted to five counts of mail fraud. "Do I need to explain to you what an indictment is?" Judge Zobel asked lightheartedly of the Insys lawyers, who assured her she did not...

