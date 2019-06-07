Taxation With Representation: Cleary, Kirkland, Hunton

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation with Representation, Google buys Looker for $2.6 billion, Infineon acquires Cypress Semiconductor for $10.2 billion, a J.P. Morgan-affiliated fund buys El Paso Electric Co. for $4.3 billion and Hospitality Properties buys a net lease portfolio from Spirit MTA for $2.4 billion. Google Snaps Up Looker In $2.6B Deal Google, led by Cleary Gottlieb, will buy Looker for $2.6 billion in cash, in a bid to further enhance the data analytics capabilities of its Google Cloud platform, according to a statement issued Thursday. The Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP team representing Google includes tax partner Corey Goodman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS