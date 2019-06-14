Real Estate Rumors: Benchmark, AD1, Cisco

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Benchmark Real Estate Group is hoping to sell a rental property in New York's Brooklyn Heights for north of $70 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The firm is seeking to offload 25 Monroe Place, a 12-story, 67-unit property the firm bought for $50 million in 2015, according to the report. The company has enlisted Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP to market the property, Real Deal said. Developer AD1 Global has purchased a West Palm Beach, Florida, hotel for $20 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for Holiday Inn Palm Beach-Airport Conference Center, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS