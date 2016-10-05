Cognizant Says It Doesn't Belong In Investors' Bribery Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The government's ongoing litigation over an alleged Indian bribery scheme names two former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. executives but not the company itself, so Cognizant should be dismissed from investors' similar lawsuit, the company told a New Jersey federal court Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission claimed in February that the company's former president and chief legal officer violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by authorizing a $2 million payment to at least one Indian official for a construction permit. That same day, Cognizant paid $25 million to settle an SEC administrative proceeding alleging in part that the...

