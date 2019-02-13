Tech Giants Want Out Of Suit Over Deadly Dallas Shooting

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Facebook, Google and Twitter have rebuffed claims that they helped cause the radicalization of a man who killed five Dallas police officers in a 2016 shooting, saying that in a nearly identical case a California federal judge found the tech giants did not have any connection to the shooter. The companies on Friday asked a Texas federal judge to dismiss a suit saying that members of Hamas, ISIS and black separatist hate groups used their social media platforms to export terrorism by radicalizing people like Micah Johnson, the man responsible for the Dallas police attacks that left five dead and wounded...

