Universities Hit With New 'Varsity Blues' Class Action

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen rejected college applicants have filed a proposed class action in California federal court against the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" admissions cheating scandal and eight universities tied to the headline grabbing case, claiming they were unfairly denied freshman spots while others bribed their way in. The 26 applicants turned away by the various schools say they plunked down $55 to $100 per application only to enter a process corrupted by William "Rick" Singer in which the wealthy were given an unfair advantage. The suit lodges a civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act count against Singer and his...

