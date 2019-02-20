Wells Fargo Dodges Philly, Baltimore Bond Rate-Rigging Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia and Baltimore officials agreed in New York federal court Monday to let Wells Fargo out of their suit accusing several financial institutions of conspiring to inflate the interest rates on bonds used to fund major municipal projects. In a brief stipulation and order, the cities said they would voluntarily dismiss Wells Fargo & Co. from the proposed class action, following similar stipulations for Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and other defendants over the past few weeks. The February suit was filed by Philadelphia after a string of whistleblower suits in California, Illinois, New York and Massachusetts accusing major financial institutions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS