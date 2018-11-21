Delta's Privacy Policy Isn't A Contract, Judge Says

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday took down the latest complaint against Delta and its online ticket provider by a flyer whose information was exposed in a massive 2017 data breach, finding her claims are based on a policy Delta flat-out states on its tickets is not binding. "As an initial matter, it is unclear on which 'contract' plaintiff is basing her claim," U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald wrote of named plaintiff Teresa J. McGarry's breach of contract claim, which he dismissed with leave to amend. "To the extent plaintiff relies on her ticket, her receipt states as follows: 'Your privacy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS