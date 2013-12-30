Tribe Needs Town Permits To Open Martha's Vineyard Casino

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head can open its controversial casino on Martha's Vineyard after winning over the First Circuit, but the tribe must first secure municipal permits, a Massachusetts federal judge held Wednesday. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV sided with the town of Aquinnah's reading of an appellate directive to enter judgment for the tribe, decreeing that state and local gambling laws don't apply to a long-planned tribal casino, but permitting requirements do. Though the First Circuit concluded in 2017 that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act applies to the tribe's trust lands, the appeals court wasn't asked to...

