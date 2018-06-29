Calif. Tribe Can't Escape City Suit Over Casino Deal

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Calfornia federal judge denied a Native American tribe’s bid to exit a lawsuit claiming its settlement with the city of Richmond over a failed casino project violated state law, ruling the tribe waived its sovereign immunity when it settled and can’t now back out of the related suit. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Wednesday denied the Guidiville Rancheria of California’s motion seeking dismissal of the claims against the tribe and the suit itself brought by a local nonprofit organization called Sustainability, Park, Recycling and Wildlife Legal Defense Fund. The organization has challenged the settlement between Richmond, the tribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS