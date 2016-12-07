Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

49ers, Fans Push For Quick Wins In Levi's Stadium ADA Case

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The San Francisco 49ers and a group of fans who rely on wheelchairs each have sought to put a quick end to an Americans with Disabilities Act suit in California federal court that claims the NFL team’s stadium fails to provide full, equal access as required by federal and state law.  

The 49ers and the operators of their Santa Clara, California-based Levi’s Stadium filed a motion for summary judgment Thursday in the class action, asserting that the court should dismiss the fans’ claims on six issues ranging from parking to signage because the stadium complies with federal and state guidelines....

California Northern

American with Disabilities - Other

December 7, 2016

