Texas Supreme Court Halts El Paso Landmark Demolition

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Saturday halted the demolition of a set of buildings to make way for a $180 million entertainment facility after a local historian told the court the bell "cannot be unrung" if the potential landmarks are razed. The Texas Supreme Court granted El Paso historian Max Grossman's petition for emergency relief on Saturday after he told the court Friday night that the buildings were in jeopardy of being demolished. Grossman said the buildings could be demolished after an appeals court found a permit to do so was issued correctly, nullifying a trial court agreement intended to protect...

