Outside Personal Injury Firm Faces Swipe-Fee Deal Ejection

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge presiding over a $6.3 billion settlement with Visa, Mastercard and a group of banks over card swipe fees moved Tuesday to force a private injury lawyer to remove class member recruitment marketing language that the attorneys who negotiated the deal called “false and misleading.”

Magistrate Judge James Orenstein granted class counsels’ motion for an order to show cause, under which Jason Baril of Tennessee-based Ooten Betz Baril PLLC must explain why the Brooklyn federal court shouldn’t scrap the marketing materials and any class member contracts inked with merchants based on that material.

Class counsel who negotiated the deal sought...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Date Filed

October 20, 2005

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

