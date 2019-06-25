DOL Joint Employer Plan Sells Out Workers, Blue States Say

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's proposal to narrow the circumstances in which workers can hold two employers jointly liable for the same pay violation exposes millions of workers to wage theft, a blue-state coalition said Tuesday ahead of a deadline for comments on the so-called joint employer rule. The DOL received more than 12,000 comments on the proposal, which supplies a four-factor test for determining whether an employer jointly employs workers with another. It would replace a test saying employers jointly employ workers whose work for one "is not completely disassociated" from their work for the other. The 17-state coalition, led...

