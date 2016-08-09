Cravath's Ties To NYU Not Enough For New Trial, Judge Says

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court ruled that a former judge who rejoined Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP after tossing out a $358 million ERISA class action against New York University was not biased in NYU's favor, rejecting university workers' bid for a new trial. New York University workers who sued over the school's management of their retirement savings were denied a new trial Monday. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in an order Monday that the workers couldn’t prove that former U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest's ties to Cravath, which is chaired by an NYU trustee, influenced her decision to rule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS