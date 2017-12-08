Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Product Liability Cases To Watch: Midyear Review

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- For the rest of 2019, product liability attorneys will be closely watching Oklahoma's case alleging Johnson & Johnson fueled the opioid epidemic with reckless sales practices and whether a novel approach in the federal multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis will tee up a global settlement.

In addition, attorneys say they're keeping an eye on the litigation Boeing is facing after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max 8 aircraft and suits alleging that 3M Co.'s faulty military earplugs made soldiers develop tinnitus and lose hearing.

Here's is a look at those and other cases to watch in the second half of...

