States Reach $6M Deal With LexisNexis Over Withheld Fees

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc. agreed on Tuesday to pay $5.8 million to resolve a suit in Florida federal court brought by various states and a city alleging that the data and analytics company wrongfully withheld fees from law enforcement agencies when reselling their automobile crash reports. Under the terms of the settlement with New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Tennessee and the city of Baltimore, the company and two affiliates will pay the withheld fees and discontinue the resale practice that stiffed local law enforcement agencies of fees owed under contracts with LexisNexis. "LexisNexis failed to live up to the terms...

