Feds Say Ex-Native Corp. Employee Can't Escape Bribery Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a Texas federal court Wednesday to deny a bid from a former employee of an Alaska Native corporation unit to toss claims that he paid bribes and kickbacks to an Army Corps of Engineers official so the subsidiary could win Army contracts. The government said it has provided sufficient evidence that Earl Hall, a former project manager for KIC Development, a subsidiary of Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corp., made payments to Army Corps employee James G. Tuskan. These alleged actions harmed the U.S. and are enough to confer standing, despite Hall's arguments to the contrary, the government said....

