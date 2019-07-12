Real Estate Rumors: Carlton, Omega, Rockland Trust

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Real estate firm Carlton Group has inked a deal to lease 6,000 square feet on Madison Avenue in New York, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The company is taking space at 360 Madison Ave., a Stawski Partners building, and the lease is for five years with an option to renew for an additional five years, according to the report. Omega Cinema Props Inc., which offers props for the film and television industries, has agreed to a deal to lease 245,000 square feet of industrial space in downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 1515 East 15th...

