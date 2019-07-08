Gov't, Calif. Tribe Say Casino Land Acquisition Was Legal

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and the Wilton Rancheria tribe asked a D.C federal judge to approve their motions for summary judgment in a suit challenging the government’s decision to acquire land in trust to build a casino, saying that the acquisition doesn't violate federal or state law. In their replies, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the tribe said gambling nonprofit Stand Up for California was wrong in its allegations that the acquisition of 36 acres of land in the town of Elk Grove near Sacramento violated the California Rancheria Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. "None of these concerns warrant...

