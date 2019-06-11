Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Comcast Wants Info Guarded In Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Comcast and other major cable companies want a New York federal judge to tighten up the rules guarding sensitive business information they handed over to a coalition of states challenging Sprint and T-Mobile's tie-up, insisting that the wireless duo's in-house counsel shouldn't get their hands on these details. 

Cable giants Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc. and Altice USA Inc. took aim Monday at a protective order that U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero inked a few weeks ago, which allows in-house attorneys at Sprint and T-Mobile to review confidential information that states requested from major telecom players to bolster the case. ...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Date Filed

June 11, 2019

