Sprint, T-Mobile Tell Court Merger Will Benefit Consumers

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and Sprint's plan to merge into a single $56 billion mobile behemoth will make things better for consumers across the country, the companies told a New York federal judge in response to a challenge mounted by more than a dozen states. The mobile giants both responded Tuesday to the claims laid out by New York, California and a dozen other states that say combining the third- and fourth-largest mobile carriers in the U.S. into a single company would concentrate the industry enough to violate antitrust law. The states' argument that the tie-up could curb competition in the mobile industry "gets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS