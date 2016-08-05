Heritage Says Conn. Leaked Email About Congressional Probe

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Heritage Pharmaceuticals accused Connecticut's attorney general on Tuesday of including a privileged email in a new generic-drug price-fixing complaint that suggests the company tried to obstruct a congressional investigation. In a motion in Pennsylvania federal court, Heritage argued that an email protected by attorney-client privilege was wrongly included in a complaint filed in May by a contingent of 44 states over allegations of a sprawling scheme to fix generic-drug prices. Heritage was not named in the complaint, but evidence cited by the states includes an email allegedly showing the company coordinated with rivals about how to respond to letters they received...

