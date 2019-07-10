20 State AGs Seek Safe Conditions For Migrant Kids

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 20 states urged a California federal court on Tuesday to stop the Trump administration from keeping migrant children in adverse detention conditions, arguing that immediate action is necessary for the sake of their safety and well-being. The states, led by California, claimed in an amicus brief that the federal government had violated the terms of the so-called Flores Settlement Agreement, a 1997 settlement agreement that established baseline standards for the treatment of immigrant children in detention. The Flores settlement mandates that children be held in safe, sanitary facilities and that the government prioritize their release to sponsors or...

