Indian Space Co. Need Not Post Security In $1.1B Award Fight

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A commercial division of India's space agency need not put up more than $1 billion to secure an arbitral award issued to an Indian satellite company that is currently under scrutiny in India, a Washington federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly told the parties that after exercising his discretion under the New York Convention, an international agreement applicable to the enforcement of international arbitral awards, he wouldn't require Antrix Corp. Ltd. to post security during a pause of the current litigation while set-aside proceedings are ongoing in India. India-based Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., which won the award...

