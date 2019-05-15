NYC Says Subway Development Plan Moots Disability Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT) -- New York City asked a federal court on Wednesday to toss a proposed class action alleging less than 25% of the subway system is accessible to those with disabilities, arguing plans are already underway to make stations more accommodating. The city asked the court to toss the complaint, which also names the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the New York City Transit Authority, on the grounds that the transit administrations have already devised a plan to make more than 130 stations accessible by 2034. In addition to the development plan, the city said the suit should be dismissed because it has no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS