Wells Fargo's $17.85M Deal To End 6 TCPA Suits Is Approved

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo's $17.85 million deal resolving six proposed class actions accusing the bank of calling and texting consumers in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act has received approval in Illinois federal court. Wells Fargo NA has agreed to pay a nationwide class of approximately 440,000 individuals who claim they got automated calls from the bank between January 2013 and Wednesday, despite not being Wells Fargo customers. The deal puts to rest six suits filed in California, Georgia and Illinois in 2017 and 2018, according to the agreement. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah on Wednesday said the compensation amount was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS