IP Hires: Ballard Spahr, Haynes And Boone, Hogan Lovells

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT) -- In this week’s round of intellectual property attorney moves, Ballard Spahr added six copyright and trademark attorneys from soon-to-be shuttered Leopold Petrich, while Haynes and Boone and Hogan Lovells each boosted their IP departments with sets of seasoned partners. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Arnold & Porter Adds High Court Pro As DC Appellate Head John Elwood A veteran appeals litigator and former top government lawyer who has argued nine times before the U.S. Supreme Court has joined Arnold & Porter to helm the firm’s Washington, D.C., appellate and high court team, the firm announced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS