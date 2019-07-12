Security, Trade Priorities Clash As Trump Wavers On Huawei

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Chinese telecom giant Huawei has long been viewed by U.S. security officials as a potential threat to communications networks, but by dragging the company into an escalating trade war with China, President Donald Trump has made it hard to tell whether the government views the company’s significance primarily as an economic or national security issue. Trump recently suggested softening an export ban and allowing U.S. companies to sell to Huawei where it concerns “equipment where there’s no great national security problem with it.” And while the White House’s overall trajectory remains unclear, experts suggest it will be hard to compartmentalize the...

