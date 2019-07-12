18 State AGs Call On House To Ban Asbestos

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A group of 18 attorneys general on Friday urged the House's Committee on Energy and Commerce to enact a full ban on making, importing and distributing asbestos within the U.S. In a letter addressed to committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and Ranking Member Greg Walden, R-Ore., as well as Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change Chairman Paul Tonko, D-N.Y. and Ranking Member John Shimkus, R-Ill., California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the other attorneys general said the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act is crucial to correct inadequacies in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s approach to asbestos in recent years....

