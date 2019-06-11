Sprint, T-Mobile Say Cable Cos.' Info Is Adequately Protected

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Sprint and T-Mobile urged a New York federal court Friday to reject a request by Comcast and other cable operators to modify a protective order for confidential business information, as the mobile phone providers face a contingent of states challenging their $56 billion tie-up. Cable giants Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc. and Altice USA Inc. have argued for tightening safeguards on sensitive business information they handed over to a coalition of states challenging Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile USA Inc.'s merger, insisting that access should be limited to the wireless duo's outside lawyers and that in-house counsel shouldn't get their hands on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS