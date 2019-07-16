State AGs Want FTC To Increase Focus On Labor Issues

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A group of state attorneys general have urged the Federal Trade Commission to step up its enforcement of competition issues in labor markets, including by using its authority to ban certain no-poach and noncompete agreements that impact low-income workers. The coalition of 18 attorneys general filed comments with the FTC on Monday as part of the commission's series of hearings aimed at addressing potential needs for change to antitrust and consumer protection enforcement in the 21st century. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is among the signatories, said in a statement on Tuesday that his state is "setting the pace" with...

