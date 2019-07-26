Key Defense Strategies For Sports Head Trauma Lawsuits

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Athletes who claim sports caused brain trauma are increasingly suing teams, leagues, schools and equipment manufacturers. The suits are often brought years after leaving the playing field. This article analyzes the recent trends of lawsuits that plaintiffs are filing related to concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. These concussion lawsuits have expanded well beyond professional sports leagues such as the National Football League and National Hockey League. Until now, courts frequently preclude individuals from bringing lawsuits against sports and equipment manufacturers because the participants typically assumed the risks of injury and/or they contractually waived liability of such injuries. However, more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS