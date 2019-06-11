Sprint, T-Mobile Say Trial Doesn't Need To Be Delayed

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A coalition of states challenging Sprint and T-Mobile's proposed merger weren't being completely honest when they told the court that the trial would have to be delayed because the mobile giants failed to turn over promised documents, the companies told a New York federal court. On Monday, the states told the court that their reluctance to set a trial date over concerns that Sprint and T-Mobile would refuse to keep their side of an agreement once they got the date they wanted had been proved right. But the mobile giants on Tuesday pushed back against the accusation that they had "failed to...

