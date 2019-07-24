Insurer Rebate Laws May Shift Toward Allowing Smart Devices

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Robust regulatory schemes can frustrate insurers seeking to utilize technologies that offer the opportunity to reduce claims expense and mitigate loss, especially when such technology has already embedded itself in consumers’ day-to-day lives. Although state insurance regulators have varied their approach to new technologies within the practices of the insurance industry, some have taken a more active approach. This month, an amendment to Florida Statute §626.9541, which addresses unfair methods of competition within the insurance industry, becomes effective. The amended language of the Florida statute now permits insurers or agents to provide insureds items of value, provided they are related to...

