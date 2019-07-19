Fraud Ring Posing As Gov't Officials, DHS Watchdog Warns

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog has issued an alert about a scheme by an Atlanta-based transnational fraud ring that poses as government procurement officials to steal electronics from unsuspecting contractors. The DHS’ inspector general has issued a fraud alert on a scheme in which an Atlanta-based transnational fraud ring poses as government procurement officials to steal electronics from unsuspecting contractors. They pick out real government solicitations for electronic equipment, such as laptops, hard drives and smartphones, and send fake requests for quotations to contractors across the country, the DHS Office of Inspector General said in its alert. These requests use...

