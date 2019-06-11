Telecoms Want Less Info Sharing In Sprint, T-Mobile Case

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Comcast, AT&T and others are asking a New York federal judge to clamp down on which lawyers can get their confidential information as Sprint and T-Mobile try to fend off a state suit to block the planned $56 billion merger of the mobile service providers. Though not parties to the suit by several state attorneys general challenging the tie-up, they filed papers Friday contending that the mobile providers don’t need unfettered access to a range of sensitive business documents to prove that the merger won’t hurt consumers. The group seeking to keep limit access to the documents, which also includes Charter...

