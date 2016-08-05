Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Denies Leaking Heritage Doc In Generic-Drug Case

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's attorney general, one of several state AGs suing generic-drug companies alleging that they fixed prices, is defending the decision to refer in the complaint to an email suggesting Heritage Pharmaceuticals and other firms tried to obstruct a congressional probe into the generic-drug industry.

The state attorney general’s office on Friday countered a motion from Heritage that claims the 2014 email from its outside counsel is protected by attorney client-privilege and seeks to claw it back. Heritage, which is not named as a defendant in the May lawsuit over allegations of a sprawling scheme to fix generic-drug prices, also accused the Connecticut Attorney General’s Office...

Case Information

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Anti-Trust

Date Filed

August 5, 2016

