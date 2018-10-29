Trump, Kids Must Face Fraud Suit Trimmed Of RICO Claims

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday rejected a bid from President Donald Trump and three of his children to nix various state law claims in a putative class action alleging that they conned thousands into investing in worthless business ventures using the Trump name, but granted their request to toss racketeering claims. U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield kept alive claims of common law fraud, as well as violations of Maryland consumer protection laws, California business codes, Pennsylvania unfair trade practice regulations and more, but rejected two counts under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act because the anonymous plaintiffs hadn’t...

