Mass. Tribe Loses Bid To Stay Casino Permit Ruling

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday denied the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head's attempt to stay a ruling that requires the tribe to secure municipal permits to build a casino, refusing to suspend his judgment and injunction pending the tribe's First Circuit appeal. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said the Wampanoag in its motion to stay failed to show that it's likely to win on the merits its First Circuit appeal of his June 19 ruling. The judge also said the tribe didn't show it would be irreparably injured without relief or that its bid to stay would serve...

