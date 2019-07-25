Suit Accuses Google Of Recording Gadget Users' Convos

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Two Google customers filed a putative class action in California federal court Thursday, accusing the company of violating California state law by illegally recording users' conversations with the Google Assistant feature despite not activating the function. Google's assistant is a voice recognition software program for phones and its Google Home device that allows users to ask it questions and receive answers, similar to Apple’s Siri. The program is only supposed to begin when the user says “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google.” Named plaintiffs Asif Kumandan and Melissa Spurr are accusing the company of recording conversations when they did not give consent....

