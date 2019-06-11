Sprint, T-Mobile Must Cough Up More Merger Docs, States Say

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- States suing to halt Sprint and T-Mobile’s plan to merge into a $56 billion telecom giant asked a New York federal court to force the companies to hand over documents, including recent communications related to their negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Communications Commission and Dish Network Corp. In their motion to compel on Thursday, a day before the DOJ approved the merger of the third- and fourth-largest mobile carriers in the U.S., the attorneys general for nine states and the District of Columbia said the companies did agree to turn over “substantive” materials. However, T-Mobile and its...

