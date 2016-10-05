Cognizant Investors Rebuff 'Absurd' Bids To Toss Bribery Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Investors in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. have asked a New Jersey federal judge not to allow the company's "absurd" effort to ditch securities claims over an alleged bribery scheme to stall discovery any further. The investor plaintiffs said Friday that the adequacy of their nearly three-year-old allegations — that Cognizant and two former executives bribed officials in India and concealed the payments in regulatory filings — is no longer in dispute, especially given the $25 million settlement Cognizant reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over similar claims and the recent indictments of both executives. The case should now be...

