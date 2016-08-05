Leaked Email In Price-Fixing Case Is Privileged, Heritage Says

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Heritage Pharmaceuticals told a Pennsylvania federal court Friday that an email it turned over to Connecticut's attorney general that was later used in the sprawling generic drug price-fixing litigation is privileged and should have been treated as confidential. The company is trying to claw back an email it produced to the attorney general's office that purportedly shows that Heritage coordinated its response with rivals to a congressional investigation into generic drug prices. In a reply brief Friday, Heritage said the office's assertion that the court cannot dictate the terms under which states collect and use evidence to enforce antitrust laws "is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS