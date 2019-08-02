UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 2, 2019, 4:31 PM BST) -- The past week has seen Denmark's tax authority file more claims against pensions schemes over tax rebates, Mozambique's attorney general hit the founder of an international shipbuilding company with fraud claims in connection with government debt deals, and a senior executive at a London asset manager sue his employer. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. U.K. Financial Services DVB Bank SE and another v. Vega Marine Ltd. and others German international transportation financier DVB Bank SE and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, a German commercial lender, filed a general contracts claim against Vega Marine Ltd., a Georgian...

