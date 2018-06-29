Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enviros Want Richmond Fuel Depot Housing Project Blocked

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and Richmond, California, residents on Tuesday asked a federal court to block efforts to develop a former Navy fuel depot while a Native American tribe appeals a ruling denying its bid to dodge a suit stemming from the tribe's settlement with the city over a failed casino project.

Plaintiffs Sustainability, Parks, Recycling and Wildlife Legal Defense Fund — known as SPRAWLDEF — as well as Citizens for East Shore Parks and a handful of individual citizens told the court that the public's interest in open government, legitimate environmental assessment of the planned housing development and saving taxpayer dollars are...

Case Information

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

June 29, 2018

