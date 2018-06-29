Enviros Want Richmond Fuel Depot Housing Project Blocked

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and Richmond, California, residents on Tuesday asked a federal court to block efforts to develop a former Navy fuel depot while a Native American tribe appeals a ruling denying its bid to dodge a suit stemming from the tribe's settlement with the city over a failed casino project. Plaintiffs Sustainability, Parks, Recycling and Wildlife Legal Defense Fund — known as SPRAWLDEF — as well as Citizens for East Shore Parks and a handful of individual citizens told the court that the public's interest in open government, legitimate environmental assessment of the planned housing development and saving taxpayer dollars are...

