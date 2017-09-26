Uber, Ex-CEO Escape Fund's Fraud, Illicit Biz Practices Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday dumped a Texas-based retirement fund's amended suit alleging Uber and its ex-CEO duped investors about the ride-hailing giant's numerous corporate scandals, saying cautiously optimistic statements they made about the state of business didn't amount to fraud. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. granted separate motions from Uber Technologies Inc. and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick seeking to dismiss the Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund's second amended complaint seeking to hold them accountable for "reputational risks that threatened Uber's growth." The fund's amended proposed class action claimed the ride-hailing company and its former chief executive and...

