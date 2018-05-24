DOI Can't Shake Lawsuit Over Flip On Migratory Bird Kills

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of the Interior can't evade states' and environmental groups' legal challenges to its decision not to criminally prosecute individuals and companies for accidentally killing or injuring migratory birds. The department had sought to dismiss the lawsuit by arguing that its 2018 policy change — a departure from decades of practice — is not a "final action" that is subject to National Environmental Policy Act review requirements. But U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni rejected the DOI's argument that just because the change is neither a rule nor a regulation it doesn't...

