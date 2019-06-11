1st Republican AG Joins Suit Against Sprint, T-Mobile Merger

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Texas has joined more than a dozen other states suing in New York federal court to block T-Mobile and Sprint’s $56 billion merger, marking the first Republican attorney general to join the all-Democrat coalition of challengers, the New York attorney general announced Thursday. Attorney General Ken Paxton is the 15th to join the June suit that says combining two of the nation's four largest carriers would hurt competition, kill 30,000 jobs and drive up prices. Until Paxton joined the suit, opinion of the merger split along party lines, with five Republican attorneys general supporting it and the 14 Democrats attempting to...

